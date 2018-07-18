‘Voltron’ Announces Season 7 Premiere Date

Are you ready for more Voltron? It wasn’t too long ago that season six dropped and the folks behind the hit series are coming back for more. A seventh season has been confirmed, and its big premiere date has gone live.

Over on Twitter, fans were treated to the announcement ahead of Comic-Con International in San Diego. The show’s official page confirmed the new episode will go live way sooner than you expect.

“Someone (*cough cough* @netflix) revealed the Season 7 date a little earlier than we were prepared to, but yes, we can confirm it’s true! Season 7 debuts on Netflix on August 10th. That’s practically just a tick away,” the announcement reads.

— Voltron (@Voltron) July 16, 2018

For fans attending SDCC this week, they will have a chance to check out season seven early. The show’s creators will hit up the convention on July 21 to share the new season’s first episode. Executive producers Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery, story editor Josh Hamilton, and actors Rhys Darby, Bex Taylor-Klaus, and Jeremy Shada will all sit down for a panel with fans before the first episode goes live.

So far, there is no word on what season seven will explore, but ComicBook did get a hint at what’s to come when we spoke with Dos Santos earlier in the year. The creator teased the direction of season seven by saying, “I think we kind of just did hint at [next season] a bit,” Montgomery said, referring to the finale of season six.

“Obviously their sights are set on getting back home, to Earth, where Pidge’s father has these plans to potentially, hopefully build them a new ship. But they have to get their first. And so they no longer have the castle ship, they’re gonna have to do some trekking to make it all the way home. So we can expect to see a little bit of Paladin travel time, and yeah.”

For those of you unfamiliar with Voltron, you should know the Netflix series is rooted in anime. The show is based on a Japanese series called Beast King GoLion and the original Voltron series. Its anime-inspired artwork has become a hit with fans worldwide, and Voltron has the story to back up such clout.

As the story goes, Voltron follows a group of space pilots who stumbled upon the pieces of an ancient mecha destined to save the universe from the Galra Empire. The team must work together to form the giant Voltron mecha with their individual parts, but that teamwork is easier said than done when you have an evil empire gunning after you.

What did you think of Voltron's latest season? Will you be tuning into season seven?