Genndy Tartakovsky’s Fixed Shelved By Warner Bros.: Report

Genndy Tartakovsky is a legend in the animation world, known for some serious stories including Samurai Jack, Primal, and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. In the past, the animator has dipped his toes into comedy with one of the best examples being Cartoon Network’s Dexter’s Laboratory. In recent years, Tartakovsky has been teasing a new “R-rated” animated movie that would follow a raunchy story about a dog who is facing an upcoming neutering appointment. Unfortunately, Warner Bros has some bad news for fans hoping to see this film as Fixed has been “shelved”.

This isn’t the first time that Warner Bros has gone this route, as most famously, the studio decided to not release Batgirl. The DC live-action adaptation not only cast Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon but its villain was none other than Brendan Fraser playing Firefly. The movie also saw the return of Michael Keaton as Batman and J.K. Simmons as Commission Gordon. WB also Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Coyote Vs. Acme “shelved”, despite these projects almost being fully produced.

Fixed: Will It Release?

While this is a grim update for Tartakovsky’s animated feature, all hope isn’t lost. Sony Pictures Animation was responsible for the creation of the film and it’s possible that the studio could find a new distributor to pick up the project. As it stands, however, the movie is in limbo and it’s unclear whether it will ever see the light of day.

If this is your first time hearing about Fixed, the official description of the raunchy animated film reads as such, “An adult comedy about Bull: an average dog who discovers he’s going to be neutered in the morning. As the gravity of this life-altering event sets in, Bull realizes he needs one last adventure with his pack of best friends as these are the last 24 hours with his balls.” The film was set to star the likes of Adam DeVine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Bobby Moynihan, and Beck Bennett to name a few.

Luckily, Tartakovsky has another major project in the works at Warner Bros and Adult Swim. The third season of Primal is currently in production, once again set to portray some brutal stories. Unlike the first two seasons, season three will look to leave Spear and Fang behind as it focuses on new tales that lean into a hardcore style of storytelling that the franchise is known for.

