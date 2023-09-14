Genndy Tartakovsky's Fixed Earns R Rating

Strays isn't the only raunchy comedy that will see dogs gaining the ability to speak and gracing the silver screen as Fixed is set to hit theaters in the future. The movie, focusing on a dog that is attempting to live his best life prior to being "fixed", will see the likes of Adam Devine, Idris Elba, and Kathryn Hahn bringing these bombastic characters to life. Created by Genndy Tartakovsky, the animator responsible for legendary franchises including Samurai Jack, Primal, and Dexter's Laboratory, Fixed has received a rating appropriate for its story.

Genndy is no stranger to animating adult themes. Specifically, his most recent bloody tale, Primal, presented a prehistoric world that was fit to bursting with blood and gore. In bringing back Samurai Jack for its final season, the animator also held nothing back and forged a decidedly darker take on the swordsman. With Fixed, it's clear that Tartakovsky is going in a whole new direction with more of a focus on comedy.

Why is Fixed Rated R?

Fixed will hit theaters in 2024, though the animated film has yet to narrow down a specific release date. According to the Motion Picture Association, Fixed has been rated R for "strong crude sexual content and language throughout, some drug use and violence."

If this is your first time hearing about Fixed, the official description of the raunchy animated film reads as such, "An adult comedy about Bull: an average dog who discovers he's going to be neutered in the morning. As the gravity of this life-altering event sets in, Bull realizes he needs one last adventure with his pack of best friends as these are the last 24 hours with his balls."

Earlier this year, Tartakovsky spoke with the outlet Variety when it came to the upcoming film, hashing out why now is the time for another raunchy animated adventure, "Some people might get uncomfortable. In 2010, when I pitched it to Sony, we still needed a concept. Then, lightning struck. Right in that room, within five seconds, I went: 'They find out one of their friends will get neutered!' Everyone laughed and that was it. Back then, adult animation was all about 'The Simpsons,' maybe 'Family Guy.' Now, it's much more popular and accepted."

Tartakovsky also described that while Fixed's animation is a challenge unto itself, creating comedy on the silver screen is a whole different ballgame than his other projects from the past, "Comedy is the hardest thing, always, but in animation, you create it from nothing. It's why I got into it. I could draw a little stick figure running, my friends would look over my shoulder and laugh. It's such an amazing illusion."

