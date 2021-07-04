Microsoft and Funimation Launch Anime Month Sale

✖

It seems that time of year has come again! Anime has all hands on deck this summer in light of its summer season, and that means some good deals are heading to fans. After all, Funimation and Microsoft are known to partner around this time each year on great deals, and that is on their plate for summer 2021. So if you want to nab some digital anime, you better start budgeting ASAP.

The whole thing was made official on Twitter when the companies made a post ahead of Anime Month's first sale. It turns out the digital event will go down every Tuesday online through one of these sites. So if you do the math, that gives us four Tuesdays to spot some solid anime deals.

Anime Month has arrived at @Microsoft! This July, check in every Tuesday for price drops on some of your favorite anime shows and movies. 📺📽️ https://t.co/dcGaZPD6TJ pic.twitter.com/q0Drpjh3Hd — Funimation (@Funimation) July 1, 2021

As you can see above, no deals were mentioned in the video itself, but several series were mentioned. The first is Attack on Titan's newest season as half of season four has already gone on air. Mob Psycho 100, Paranoia Agent, Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, Akudama Drive, Arifureta, YuYu Hakusho, and Deca-Dence are all shown in this teaser trailer. This hopefully means all these series will go on sale at some point this month, so start planning now!

If you are wanting to expand your digital anime library, this July sale might be the best thing to check out. The only thing you need to access your anime is a Microsoft account and a device that can play the company's files. This means Apple phone users might have some issues, but these deals will be worth the hassle.

What do you think of this month's big anime deal? Will you be buying in to any sales? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.