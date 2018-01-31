Hulu Announces New Anime Additions For February 2018

If you have been on the fence about getting a Hulu membership, February 2018 may be the time to take the plunge. The company just announced its newest anime acquisitions, and they will make Yu-Gi-Oh! fans very happy.

When February 2018 rolls in, fans will be able to watch Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V on Hulu. The anime’s first and second seasons will be added on February 1 with English dubbing. You can read Hulu’s synopsis for the series below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yuya Sakaki’s dream is to follow in his father’s footsteps and become the greatest “duel-trainer” in history – and he just might pull it off when he suddenly discovers Pendulum Summoning, a never-before-seen technique that lets him summon many monsters at once! But when countless rivals emerge to steal his spotlight, Yuya needs to gear up his game because dueling has evolved into a non-stop world of action!”

Hulu will also be adding two more famed series to its catalog. Kill La Kill has just started streaming on the site as well as Sword Art Online II.

Of course, fans will know Kill La Kill because of its superhuman action. The show tells the story of Ryuko Matoi, a vagrant school girl who is searching for the truth behind her father’s murder. She winds up going to Honnouji Academy to get a tip, but its student body president Satsuki Kiryuin rubs Ryuko all the wrong ways. When you throw in some superpowers and action scenes, Kill La Kill becomes a very binge-worthy series.

As for Sword Art Online II, the installment acts as a sequel to the anime’s first season. Set in a futuristic world, this anime follows Kazuto ‘Kirito’ Kirigaya as he enters a new game called Gun Gale Online after he escaped ALO in season one.

Hulu is also simulcasting a wide variety of anime titles right now. You can check out its current list here: Basilisk: Ouka Ninpocho, Overlord – Season 2, Darling in the Franxx, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, Record of Grancrest War, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Black Clover.

Are you looking forward to any of these Hulu titles? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!