Watch Naruto’s Creator Introduce Boruto To Anime Fans

2017 has been a memorable one for the Naruto fandom. Not only did the franchise bid farewell to its longest-running anime when Naruto Shippuden wrapped, but a new show was introduced to take its predecessor's place. In April, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations made its debut around the world, and fans have responded favorably to the brand-new show. The creator of Naruto has been overseeing the content of the Boruto anime and manga, but it seems like Masashi Kishimoto still has time to thank his legion of fans.

Over on Youtube, a video was uploaded by Viz Media featuring the beloved creator. In the clip, Kishimoto introduces himself to new and old fans by thanking them for their support. And, as the footage ends, the artist then gives a shoutout to Boruto's exciting future.

You can read up the creator's introduction below:

"Hello, everybody. I'm the creator of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto. Thank you to everybody for reading and supporting manga. I'm really excited about the Boruto manga and anime coming to the U.S! I really hope you enjoy them as well. I hope you enjoy the next generation of the Naruto family!

Kishimoto may not be a director artist or director for the Boruto projects, but he is attached to the series. The creator makes storylines and even character design for other artists to model from. So, after Kishimoto takes a nice vacation following the end of Naruto Shippuden, fans hope he may pop by Boruto for an episode or two.

You can check out the synopsis for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations below:

"The village of Konoha has managed to change, modernized next to an era of peace. Raising high constructions, large computer monitors of transmission of images (televisions last generation), divisions and divisions (streets) connected to run (to mobilize) electric cars, The way to live in the ninja era has changed ...

The leader of the village is, the seventh Hokage. Boruto is the son of Naruto Uzumaki, to become a ninja must enroll in the school "ninja academy". But the students in the surroundings see Boruto with prejudiced eyes for the thing of being "the son of the seventh Hokage". However Boruto has unprecedented capabilities.

Boruto will meet new friends, and there will be an incident mystery how he will face this challenge, inside the heart of the whole team, now the story of "Boruto Uzumaki," begins."

