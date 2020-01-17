Weathering With You Debuts Big at US Box Office

Weathering With You has already made an impression during its opening days in theaters in North America, pulling in some fantastic box office numbers for its initial release. Currently ranked as the number two movie at the box office, it is only behind the war film 1917, since it hit North American shores on Wednesday, January 15th. This also happens to make it the highest grossing movie for GKIDS, even going so far as to defeating Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker!

Twitter User Cartoon Brew shared a breakdown that shows Weathering With You hitting brand new heights with its North America release, having hit theaters across the country after running a limited screening in select theaters through the company, Fathom Events:

Day 2 of release and “Weathering With You” is still #2 at the box office. It’s now the highest-grossing GKIDS film of all-time. https://t.co/7DY5FJBhMh pic.twitter.com/HxvZm5SBFS — cartoonbrew.com (@cartoonbrew) January 17, 2020

For those who may not have heard of the spiritual successor to Makoto Shinkai’s previous anime film, Your Name, his latest release is receiving just as much critical acclaim, currently sitting at 98% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes!

The movie itself follows a young couple that are attempting to learn the secret behind the supernatural girl’s, Hina’s, powers to concentrate and control the weather in the process. With North America audiences having the option of seeing the movie in the original Japanese version with English subtitles or an original English dub, it’s clear that regardless of the final tally, the movie will be a success.

For 2019, Weathering With You managed to pull in some massive profits before even arriving in North America, so the sky is definitely the limit!

Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Weathering With You with GKIDS describing it as such: “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”