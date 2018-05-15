New ‘V Jump’ Art Pits Goku Against ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’

Since Shueisha publishes many manga stories from different creators, there are often unique crossovers fans would never think to imagine. Have you ever thought about what it would be like if Goku fought a duelist from Yu-Gi-Oh?

Thanks to the cover of the latest V-Jump, now fans have an idea of what a confrontation like it would look like. And the results are spectacular.

The cover for the July issue of Shueisha’s VJump magazine, one in many in their line of Jump magazines such as Weekly Shonen Jump, is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with Super Saiyan Blue Goku intensely staring down Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V‘s Yuya Sakaki in a crossover fight fans had no idea they wanted.

The crossover is because both Dragon Ball Heroes and Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s trading card game have a special pack-in trading card for those fans who picked up the issue in Japan. Not only do lucky fans in Japan get those cards, they also get to enjoy this great crossover art along with every other great manga offering in the magazine already.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.

Dragon Ball Super, it currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.