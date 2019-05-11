What Are Justice Smith’s Plans for Tim’s Future In The Detective Pikachu Universe?

With Detective Pikachu now in theaters, talks have already begun among fans about where we’ll see Pokemon go from here in the stage of Hollywood live action adaptations. While this initial offering is more of a “detective noir story” that just so happens to be in the Pokemon Universe, ideas are running rampant about where future installments could go from here. These ideas aren’t just being created by fans, but also by the stars of the film itself with Justice Smith offering our own Megan Peters his ideas about where he’d like to see his character of Tim Goodman go in the future were he to return to theaters.

Tim Goodman is on a mission. Originally wanting to become a Pokemon trainer when he was younger, Tim finds himself placed into the role of detective in trying to discover the mystery behind his father’s apparent death. Pushed into the mystery by an english speaking Pikachu, obviously the titular Detective Pikachu, Tim must explore the new region of Rhyme City in order to uncover what actually happened to his father and encounter some familiar Pokemon faces along the way.

Justice Smith had this to say to us in an interview about what he’d like to see Tim Goodman do in the future:

“Tim loved Pokemon as a kid and he wanted to be a Pokemon trainer, so I would love to see him one day become a trainer. Then again, he’s following the family line of doing detective work. I want him to create this new breed of Pokemon trainers who are also detectives. You know how in the game, you go and see the gym trainers? Like fisherman Ike wants to battle you. Gymnast Misty wants to battle you. They all have occupations and they’re also trainers! That’s kind of what I want.”

Perhaps we could see a future Pokemon sequel center more on trainers with Tim Goodman being the head of his own gym with Detective trainers populating it? What do you all think? Regardless, I think that we can rest easy knowing that Detective Pikachu isn’t the last that we’ve seen from this live action Pokemon world.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is in theaters now. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

