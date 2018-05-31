When Will ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Season 3 Go On Hiatus?

Tokyo Ghoul is nine episodes into its third season, but fans are already wondering how long it will go on. Of course, an episode order for the season has already gone live, leaving audiences confused as to why the show feels like it is about to end. However, there’s an explanation out there for that.

It all comes down to the existence of split cours.

In the past, reports let fans know Tokyo Ghoul:re will run for 24 episodes. The two-cour order is expected to adapt most if not all the content housed in Sui Ishida’s latest manga. With Tokyo Ghoul:re nine episodes in, its first cour will wrap before the fall waltzes in, and the show will go off air.

However, fans don’t need to fret; It seems like Tokyo Ghoul will return to finish its third season in the fall. When the episode count for Tokyo Ghoul:re went live, fans learned the show would be done as a split cour. This simply means the show’s 24-episodes will not air continuously and will have a season’s gap between its two cours.

By the time June wraps, Tokyo Ghoul:re will have finished its 12 episode order. The anime will take a break between July and September before returning to TV for the fall cour. If all goes right, then Tokyo Ghoul:re will finish airing by the end of December 2018 barring any production snags.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Do you like how split cour series operate? Are you expecting the anime to pick up the pace in its second half?