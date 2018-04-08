Where To Watch ‘High School DxD Hero’

High School DxD fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Issei and his group of friends and beautiful ladies. With such a long gap in between the third and fourth season of the series, High School DxD Hero is the hottest premiere yet.

But where will you be able to watch High School DxD Hero when it premieres on April 10? Here are the places you’ll be able to stream the series from:

Crunchyroll – There is a monthly subscription fee to watch episodes (in Japanese with English subs) the day of release, but they also offer a free option to fans who don’t mind waiting a week after initial release to watch a new episode.

FunimationNOW – The simuldub premiere is yet to be announced, but Funimation will be releasing the English dub at a later date.

Hulu – There is a monthly subscription fee to watch episodes, but with a less expensive version with ads.

Premiering on April 10, High School DxD Hero will run for 13 episodes. The fourth season of the series will feature the returning cast of Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou, Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory, Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima, Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou, Kenji Nojima as Yuto Kiba, Risa Taneda as Xenovia, Maaya Uchida as Irina Shido, Ayane Sakura as Gasper Vlady, Ai Kakuma as Roseweisse, Rikiya Koyama as Azazel, Ryota Ohsaka as Vali, Yuichi Nakamura as Sairaorg Bael, and new cast members Sora Tokui as Kuno, and Kousuke Toriumi as Soso.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami will be performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” will be performed by Tapimiru.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.