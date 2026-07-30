My Hero Academia Previews Timeskip Special

While My Hero Academia’s main series has ended, this doesn’t mean that the anime doesn’t have one last surprise in store for fans of the long-running superhero shonen series. This weekend, on August 2nd, My Hero Academia: I am a hero too will premiere on Crunchyroll, taking us into the future past the original series finale. To get fans hyped to say goodbye to UA Academy one more time, Studio BONES has released a new preview that highlights some of your favorite characters looking a little different this time around. While Eri might be the main focus of this short, other heroes are teasing their big comeback.

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For those who might not know, I am a hero too will take place years after the anime’s series finale, which already focused on the adult Class 1-A. Focusing on Eri, the young girl whose Quirk allows her to “reverse” objects and people in her vicinity, the former prisoner of Overhaul is following her dreams. Now an adult in this My Hero Academia special, Eri has followed her dream of becoming a rock star and is visiting UA Academy after graduating. This special is an original one, never taking place in the manga, meaning there are sure to be some surprises that fans might not see coming. You can check out the new images below.

Where The Future Lies For Class 1-A

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

As far as anyone knows at the moment, I am a hero too might be the grand finale for the franchise. While many My Hero Academia fans have been crossing their fingers that Studio BONES will release one last film to document the future adventures of Class 1-A’s roster, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Surprisingly enough, the production house also has yet to confirm if we will see the return of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which recently wrapped its second season. Thanks to the spin-off series still having more source material to cover, many are expecting a season three announcement to only be a matter of time, though again, nothing has been confirmed.

While My Hero Academia might be finished, this doesn’t mean that creator Kohei Horikoshi is retired. Earlier this week, it was announced that the mangaka is trying his hand at horror, as next month will see the release of a brand new spooky story from Horikoshi in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Titled Don’t Laugh, Shijima-san, there are still lots of mysteries surrounding this one-shot, though it is being teased as a ‘boy meets girl’ horror story. Even though no new stories might be created for UA Academy, Kohei clearly isn’t done with the manga world.

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