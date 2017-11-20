Twitter Is Desperate To Know Just Who The Boys Of BTS Are

When it comes to K-pop, there are few names bigger than BTS. The group got its start back in 2013, and BTS will make history tonight on the American Music Awards by performing their hit single “DNA.” Over on Twitter, the AMAs are already trending, and netizens from around the world are keeping up with their favorite artists there.

Oh, and they’re discovering who BTS is as well. There’s that too.

As you can see below, Twitter is filled with users asking who the seven boys of BTS are. The group made the red carpet rounds posing for pictures and doing bite-sized interviews with programs like Access Hollywood. Hundreds of BTS fans came to show Army’s love for the boys, but hundreds more are now discovering just who the seven-member group is.

If you’re unfamiliar with BTS, then you have a bit of history to catch up on. The group is made up for seven entertainers from South Korea who were signed under a small company called BigHit Entertainment. RM, formerly known as Rap Monster, is the group’s leader. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook round out the band. They are known worldwide for their energetic live shows, killer choreography, and – well – their looks.

In fact, this isn’t the first time BTS has experienced viral fame on Twitter at an award’s show. When the group attended the Billboard Music Awards this year, Jin prompted a global hashtag #ThirdMemberFromTheLeft as netizens wanted to know who the singer was.

If you want to check out more BTS convert reactions, you can read through the following slides. You can also find me on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things K-pop and BTS.

eultmarkson

kimseokjintbh

Who is he ?? ???? somebody tell me his name !!¡¡!!! pic.twitter.com/kulEeEst3F — em/유리 (@kimseokjintbh) November 19, 2017

pjmloyal

if im boutta stan kpop bands, i gotta stan the hottest band also WHO IS HE ?? #AMAs #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/ATBxl8Zg5L — ˜”*°• 智旻 •°*”˜ HIATUS BECAUSE OF EXAM (@pjmloyal) November 20, 2017

JUPIT3RS

who is this MANS and how does he like his eggs in the morning? #BTS #BTSxAMAS pic.twitter.com/iDvrAXEdFv — half-way happy (@JUPIT3RS) November 20, 2017

OnlyRiihanna

OMG WHO IS HE? HE LOOKS LIKE A WHOLE SNACK! I NEED A NAME #Amas #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/oG4jr9u6Zg — Welat (@OnlyRiihanna) November 19, 2017

Sasha_Adams7

I think they are BTS but who is the guy with black hair next to the silver haired guy? He is so beautiful.?#AMAs #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/B8CStsjuVo — Sasha Adams (@Sasha_Adams7) November 19, 2017

95lattae