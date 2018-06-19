‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Why All Might Became A Hero

All Might has been a central figure in My Hero Academia as he served as the Symbol of Peace other pro heroes want to emulate, and villains want to avoid. But fans had been wondering what inspired him to become such a hero, and the latest episode of the series finally gave fans the answer.

It turns out that All Might’s always been aiming to become a symbol for people to look to. He tells his mentor that he wants to become a hero in order to make the world where everyone can smile and live in peace.

When All For One tells All Might about Shigaraki’s connection to his former mentor Nana Shimura, he also remembers the lesson she taught him when becoming a hero. It turns out he always smiles because that’s Shimura’s policy: to smile regardless of what’s happening because the ones who smile are the strongest. They’re saving people from scary situations, after all.

So even when he’s at his lowest, All Might remembers that he once told Shimura that he wants to create a peaceful and become the symbol of that peace and it helps it break past his limit. Although he should’ve been completely been drained of power, he musters the last of One For All into a powerful United States of Smash to defeat All For One.

All Might’s defeat of All For One was his final act as a symbolic hero, and it’s safe to say he accomplished what he had set out to do as his actions then influence Midoriya and future of herodom.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.