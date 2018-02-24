The Winter Olympics Figure Skating Gala Will Feature Lots Of K-Pop

Tonight will house one of the Winter Olympics’ most-anticipated segments. With all of the figure skating medals awarded, some of the games’ best skaters will return to the ice for a fun-filled exhibition gala. Oh, and it will be filled with K-pop hits this time around.

So, get your DVR ready and a batch of japchae on order. Tonight, the 2018 Winter Olympics is going full K-pop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In just a few hours, PyeongChang will host the 2018 Figure Skating Exhibition Gala for its winter games. The program, which is a staple of the two-week event, is one of the most popular. Aside from the men’s hockey finals, the gala has the most pricey tickets of the whole Olympics. Millions will tune in to watch as the world’s best skaters hit the ice for no-pressure performances, and many of them will be skating to K-pop songs.

The set list for tonight’s gala has just gone live, and K-pop fans will recognize a handful of its tracks. Min Yura and Gamelin Alexander of South Korea will hit the ice with “Lollipop” by 2NE1 and BIG BANG.

2NE1 will make a comeback later in the exhibition thanks to Kim Kyueun and Kam Alex Kang Chan. The South Korean pair skaters will perform to “I Am The Best” by the girl group before Red Velvet’s “Red Flavor” is used.

BTS will also get a moment in the spotlight during the gala. Misha Ge from Uzbekistan will do a single program to the group’s remixed version of “MIC Drop” featuring Steve Aoki and Desiigner.

Plenty of skaters will step out for the event though some noticeable stars couldn’t make the program. Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, and Mirai Nagasu will not take part in the gala. However, veteran skaters like Yuzuru Hanyu, Alina Zagitova, Evgenia Medvedeva, and Javier Fernandez will skate programs for the event.

Are you looking forward to the figure skating gala tonight? Do you think EXO may make a surprise appearance at the event? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!