Witch Hat Atelier Confirms Crunchyroll Release Date With New Look After Massive Delay

Witch Hat Atelier is finally going to make its debut later this Spring after being hit with a massive delay from last year, and Crunchyroll has confirmed the new anime’s release date with a cool new look at what to expect. The anime adaptation for Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier has been highly requested from manga fans for quite some time, and it was exciting when the series was originally slated for its launch in 2025. But when the year was ending, it was soon confirmed that this anime wouldn’t be coming our way until 2026.

Witch Hat Atelier then revealed it was going to be releasing in the Spring 2026 anime schedule following this delay, and Crunchyroll has now confirmed that the new anime will be making its premiere on April 6th. They’ll be streaming the new anime for fans outside of Japan in multiple territories, and to celebrate have dropped a cool new trailer and poster for the coming series. You can check out the new look at Witch Hat Atelier below now that the anime is coming our way this April.

Witch Hat Atelier will be making its official anime debut on April 6th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and fans will be able to exclusively stream the new anime with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. Ayumu Watanabe will be directing the series for Bug Films with Hiroaki Kojima producing, Kairi Unabara handling the character designs, and Yuka Kitamura composing the music. The series also revealed some big updates about its voice cast.

Joining the voice cast of the Witch Hat Atelier anime alongside the likes of the previously confirmed Rena Motomura as Coco and Natsuki Hanae as Qifrey are Hibiku Yamamura as Agott, Kurumi Haruki as Tetia, Hika Tsukishiro as Richeh, Yuichi Nakamura as Olruggio, Misaki Kuno as Brushbuddy, and Mitsuki Saiga as Iguin. It was also confirmed that the opening theme for the anime is titled “Kaze no Ansemu feat. suis from Yorushika” by as performed by Eve (TOY’S FACTORY), and the ending theme is “Tada Utsukushii Noroi” as performed by Nakamura Hak.

What Is Witch Hat Atelier About?

©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

“In a world where only witches can cast magic, they must avoid being seen by ordinary people while casting,” Kodansha teases about what to expect from the new Witch Hat Atelier anime. “While Coco does her chores, she daydreams of becoming a witch. When a young witch named Qifrey visits her village, Coco uncovers the ‘absolute secret,’ becomes Qifrey’s apprentice, and begins her studies. This is the story of children who encounter despair, yet reach out toward hope.”

Fantasy anime stories have been a big hit this year already with the likes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and this looks like it’s going to keep up those magical world vibes with an entirely new (and different) kind of adventure. It’s a series that fans have been wanting to see being animated, and with the director behind the new Akane-banashi anime and studio behind hits like Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, we could be looking at a big deal here.

