Wonder Woman Gets Gorgeous Anime Makeover

Wonder Woman is one of the most popular comic book characters ever, and sits as one of DC Comics’ big trinity of heroes alongside Superman and Batman. Much like those characters, Wonder Woman‘s stories are pliable enough that they would be perfect for an anime interpretation. There have been animated versions before, but there’s something extra special about a full anime overhaul.

Fans get a taste of just that as one fan has shared many of their interpretations of what a Wonder Woman anime could look like with a few slick fan art pieces putting a whole new gorgeous spin on the character. Check it out below.

Artist @ugs_kotatsu shared a few of their interpretations to Twitter, and fans have been blown away by this anime makeover for the famous hero. The hero has seen various incarnations and designs over the years, and @ugs_kotatsu covers the spread pretty well, and even includes a shout out to the film’s version of the hero.

@ugs_kotastu has previously shared slick fan art for various franchises such as League of Legends, Overwatch, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac, Dragon Ball, and much more. If you want to see more of their interpretations of DC Comics heroes and villains such as Supergirl, Nightwing, and Catwoman, you can find more at their ArtStation page at the link here.

Wonder Woman‘s big sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 is currently on track to June 5, 2020. The sequel was originally slated to release before the end of the year, but has been delayed to this new date. Producer Charles Roven explained the film’s delay in an interview with Collider, stating that a 2020 release is what they were shooting for all along:

“We always wanted the date that we are on right now…The studio felt that until their slate for the year before came together—and they had an amazing end of 2018—that they needed to have a big what I call aircraft carrier, a ‘tentpole’, in [2019]. We had a very rushed pre-production because Patty also did the TNT show [I Am the Night] and we had a very rushed post-production schedule in order to make the date that we were on, which was November 1, 2019.” Elaborating further, “We were doing it because the studio said they really needed it, and then at a certain point they came to us and they said, ‘You know what, you guys are right. Let’s go back to the month that you guys released Wonder Woman 1 in, and take the extra time,’”

