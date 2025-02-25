WonderCon 2025 Naruto Sasuke and Madara Pops Unveiled (Exclusive)

WonderCon is right around the corner on March 28th – 30th, and Funko wants you to be prepared. Fans of the anime series Naruto should pay attention, as the anime is the focus of this WonderCon exclusive series of Pops, which you’re seeing first here at Comicbook!

One Pop shows off Madara with his Susanoo defense technique, while the other features fan-favorite Sasuke in some extra adorable cat ears. The 8.85-inch tall Madara with Susanoo Funko Pop will go up for $40, while extra-cute Sasuke will only be $20. You’ll be able to find these Pops here at the Funko shop during the event – most likely on the morning of March 28th. Note that these Pops will either have the 2025 Wondrous Convention sticker or the 2025 WonderCon Comic Con sticker on the box, and the sticker type is not guaranteed. You can take a closer look at the Pops below, an make sure to check out our weekly list of the latest and greatest Funko Pop drops!

Naruto Madara with Susanoo Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure / $40 / “Madara Uchiha is putting his plan into action, hoping to achieve his vision of an ideal world.” Figure is approximately 8.85-inches tall.

Naruto Sasuke (Cat Ears) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure / $20 / “As one of the last surviving members of the Uchiha clan, Sasuke makes it his mission to avenge his people.” Figure is approximately 4.3-inches tall.

Top 10 Naruto Filler Episodes

I’m an anime fan, and if you’re an anime fan, then you understand that many shonen anime series are packed to the brim with filler episodes. Now, most fans might tell you that filler episodes are lame and won’t lead the story anywhere, and while that is generally the case, some filler episodes end up being the true heart of the series. Who doesn’t love the episode where Goku and Piccolo try to get their driver’s licenses? Comicbook’s Areeba Khan must’ve had the same feeling as me, because she went ahead and collected the best Naruto filler episodes that all fans should take the time to enjoy, and for a show that’s 40% filler, there was a lot to go through. Check out her top ten filler episodes below.

Kidnapped! Naruto‘s Hot Spring Adventure! (Naruto Episode 97)

Gotta See! Gotta Know! Kakashi-Sensei’s True Face! (Naruto Episode 101)

The Cursed Warrior (Naruto Episode 162)

The Death of Naruto (Naruto Episode 165)

Mix It, Stretch It, Boil It Up! Burn, Copper Pot, Burn! (Naruto Episode 168)

Laughing Shino (Naruto Episode 186)

Viva Dojo Challenge! Youth Is All About Passion! (Naruto Episodes 193)

Genjutsu or Reality? (Naruto Episode 206)

Hot-Blooded Confrontation: Student vs. Sensei (Naruto Episode 196)

Vanished Memories (Naruto Episode 213)

