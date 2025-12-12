World Trigger Has Disappointing News For Fans After Reboot Announcement

Written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, the 2013 Shonen Jump manga World Trigger is best known for its stellar world-building and captivating storyline. Despite offering everything fans love in a Shonen series, it’s not considered a mainstream hit because of the unsatisfactory anime adaptation and several manga hiatuses caused due to the author’s health. World Trigger initially serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine but transitioned to Jump SQ on a monthly schedule in 2018 after the manga returned from an indefinite hiatus, which took two years. The anime concluded its third season in January 2022, and after waiting for almost four years, what awaited fans wasn’t a Season 4 announcement, but a surprise reboot.

The news took the fandom by surprise as many expressed excitement over a whole new manga adaptation, hoping that the studio would fix the issues in the anime, which debuted over a decade ago. Unfortunately, according to the latest update from the official X handle of the anime, the reboot will remake the first season entirely, adapting the manga up until the B-Rank Wars Arc, meaning a total of 120 chapters. While the silver lining is that the reboot will fix the first season’s pacing and animation issues, there’s a major problem regarding the overall production.

World Trigger’s Anime Reboot Might Be Limited to Season 1

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As per the official X handle, “Starting from the first chapter of the original comic, the Border enlistment arc, the large-scale Neighbor invasion arc, and the start of the B-Rank Wars arc are being adapted into anime as a completely new production project.”

The account also shares, “Production will continue with Toei Animation, just like the 2nd and 3rd seasons, unfolding as an even more powered-up World Trigger 1st Season.”

This means that the reboot project is limited only to the first season, as the overall anime won’t receive the same treatment. Additionally, the official X handle also confirms that further details on the reboot will be shared during Jump Festa 2026, which will be held on December 20th and 21st, 2025. World Trigger will take the Super Stage on the first day from 4:20 PM to 4:50 PM JST. According to the official website of Jump Festa, it confirms an exciting announcement, which is likely to be related to the anime, although it didn’t disclose more information.

Additionally, the voice actors Tomoe Muranaka (Yuma Kuga), Yuki Kaji (Osamu Mikumo), Nao Tamura (Chika Amatori), Yuichi Nakamura (Yuichi Jin), and Hideyuki Tanaka (Replica) will be in attendance. As of Season 3, the anime has almost adapted the entire second part of the B-Rank Wars Arc, leaving the Away Mission Test Arc to be adapted next. The arc is divided into two parts and is considered one of the best arcs in the manga so far. Over the years, the manga has accumulated enough chapters for the studio to work on another season, but Season 4 will be pushed back due to the reboot.

