This Shonen Jump Hidden Gem Teases Anime Reboot Following Multiple Hiatuses

It looks like one Shonen Jump franchise is teasing a reboot for its anime following multiple breaks and hiatuses. Shonen Jump is gearing up for a major slate of announcements later this month with a new convention highlighting its plans for the immediate future, and it seems like some of the franchises are getting the jump on the fun with some notable teases of their own. But what makes this one even more intriguing is the fact that this Shonen Jump series in particular has never really gotten a fair shake with fans thanks to how many times it’s been put on hiatus.

Daisuke Ashihara’s World Trigger has been an interesting series to see develop. The manga itself has gone on hiatus multiple times, with fans waiting years in between new chapters of the series. The TV anime adaptation has been on a rough road as well as following an over 70 episode debut season back in 2016, the series returned for two more seasons of episodes five years later. But movement on the anime has kicked off once more as the series has teased a “reboot” announcement coming on December 4th in Japan just ahead of Jump Festa 2026.

World Trigger Teases Reboot for the Anime

The official social media for the World Trigger anime teases a “reboot” is coming on December 4th, and there’s a lot of mystery as to what this could actually mean for its comeback. It’s unlikely that this is going to be a full reboot of the anime as the series isn’t exactly one of the most popular Shonen Jump franchises (and likely not the first series to be looked at for such a potential reboot), and the anime itself is far from done as there is still plenty of material left to adapt from the original manga because of its multiple hiatuses leaving so much on the table.

It’s more likely “reboot” is being used as a fun term to highlight that the franchise is going to revive the anime. That’s an exciting prospect all on its own right as it’s been three years since the end of the third season, and there have been a lot of fans hoping to see it return for a fourth season someday. With this announcement coming in just a few more days, however, thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we figure out what’s going to happen for sure.

What’s Going on With World Trigger?

World Trigger hasn’t had the best luck when it’s come to Shonen Jump over the years. While the anime has gotten three seasons thus far (which is plenty more than other series might have had the chance at), those seasons have been marred with a few issues. The third season notably had to delay its final few episodes due to production issues behind the scenes, and fan interest had been waning at that point. It’s even more so considering that the wait between many of the manga releases has been long as well.

But for those fans who have been dedicated to the series since it began, it’s all paid off with lots of cool action and story beats. If the anime does return for a fourth season it has a great chance of finding success, and we’ll likely find out even more with Jump Festa 2026 taking place on December 20-21 in Japan.

