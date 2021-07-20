Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku Announces Spin-Off Series

✖

When it comes to the best of romance, a good number of anime series should be on your list. From Fruits Basket to Skip Beat and more, a ton of iconic romances have bloomed from the industry. As of late, Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku has taken over the genre, and it seems like the story is far from over.

The update came recently from the manga itself. Wotakoi came to an end this week after years in print, so fans were sad to see their favorite couple finish their story. However, the manga's editorial team confirmed a spin-off is on the way, but details are being kept quiet until a later date.

"Love is hard for Otaku" (Otaku ni koi wa muzukashii) by Fujita will get a spin-off manga. More details will be announced at a later date. The main series ended yesterday. pic.twitter.com/5p9b3CtU19 — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 17, 2021

For those unfamiliar with Wotakoi, the manga got started back in April 2014 before it was put into print the following year. The series was created by Fujita, and the author wrapped up their lovely story not too long ago. In the United States, Kodansha Comics oversees the story's publication within the United States.

And of course, A-1 Pictures pushed forward an anime adaptation of Wotakoi as of late. The series debuted in April 2018. For more details on the rom-com, you can read its synopsis below:

"Narumi Momose has had it rough: every boyfriend she’s had dumped her once they found out she was an otaku, so she’s gone to great lengths to hide it. When a chance meeting at her new job with a childhood friend, fellow otaku, and now coworker Hirotaka Nifuji almost gets her secret outed at work, she comes up with a plan to make sure he never speaks up. But he comes up with a counter-proposal: why doesn’t she just date him instead? In love, there are no save points."

