Funimation Confirms Fall 2021 Anime Schedule

Funimation has confirmed its anime schedule for the Fall 2021 anime season! The final episodes of the Summer 2021 anime slate are airing this week, and that means it’s time to gear up for the next new wave of anime coming our way to bring the year to an end. There are several major hits that are highly anticipated coming in the next few months, and this includes not only some major series returning for new episodes, but the debuts of brand new original series and adaptations as well. Now fans have an idea of where to look as Funimation has announced which anime fans will be able to check out with them this season.

Funimation has announced the first additions to their Fall 2021 anime schedule. This is on top of the continuing simulcast and SimulDub releases for series such as One Piece, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2, Scarlet Nexus, Obey Me! and more. These new additions include returning hits such as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation and Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and brand new drops like Mieruko-Chan and more.

Here’s the breakdown of Funimation’s upcoming anime schedule this Fall together with their simulcast release dates. New SimulDubs for each series have yet to be announced, but Funimation will likely reveal those details in the coming weeks after all of the Summer 2021 dubs have reached their end:

The Heike Story – Now Streaming

Selection Project – October 1

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2 – October 2

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – The Second Act – October 2

Mieruko-Chan – October 3

The Vampire Dies in No Time – October 4

Cardfight!! Vanguard Season 2 – October 4

Banished From the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside – October 6

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale – October 8

My Senpai is Annoying – October 9

Rumble Garanndoll – October 11

Ranking of Kings – October 14

There are still some major questions as to the heavy hitters of the Fall 2021 anime season that have yet to be announced, but there’s quite a lot to look forward to from this initial Funimation line-up. The new additions such as Ranking of Kings and My Senpai is Annoying have been gaining steam, and returning hits such as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation are highly anticipated. But what do you think?

Which Fall 2021 anime are you most excited to check out over the next few months? Which new anime excites you the most? Which returning series are you happy to check out new episodes for? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!