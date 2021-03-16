New Yo-Kai Watch Anime Shares First Look

Yo-kai Watch is coming back with a new anime this year, and it's recently just dropped its first look with fans! Yo-kai Watch recently caused a stir with fans in North America as the once popular franchise has dwindled in the series since its initial debut, but that's not the case for Japan. The franchise is still going just as strong as ever, and it's been especially the case for the anime as it's featured all kinds of different protagonists and takes over its seasons. Now this next series will be returning to some of the classic faces.

Yo-kai Watch will be debuting a new anime in Japan on April 9th, officially titled as Yo-kai Watch ♪, and to celebrate the upcoming release of the new series as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule of potential hits, the series has debuted its first teaser trailer! You can check out the teaser in the video above, and the key visual for the new Yo-kai Watch anime below from the series' official Twitter account:

Following a few anime projects that have focused on other characters, Yo-kai Watch's newest series will be returning its focus to the original core cast of Keita, Whisper, Jibanyan, and Komasan. All of who will be voiced by their previous actors who are returning for the new series as well. This new Yo-kai will feature some returning classics with brand new faces, and the new series has confirmed its opening and ending theme details as well.

King Cream Soda will be returning to the franchise to perform a new take on "Gera Gera Po no Uta," which will be a remade version of the first opening theme for the anime franchise as a whole. There will be a new version of the very first ending theme, "Yo-kai Taiso Dai Ichi" as well. Jibanyan and Koma-san actors Etsuko Kozakura and Aya Endo will be performing the new version of the ending alongside artist Risa Yoshiki.

As of this writing, however, this newest Yo-kai Watch anime has not been licensed for a release outside of Japan. But what do you think? Are you hoping to be able to check out the new Yo-kai Watch anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!