Yona of the Dawn Creator Shares New Look At Beloved Character After Manga Finale

One of the most beloved historical fantasy series, Yona of the Dawn by Kusanagi Mizuho, began serialization in Hana to Yume magazine in 2009, winning readers’ hearts with its unique premise and gorgeous art. Since the anime concluded its first season in 2015, fans have been awaiting a sequel for over a decade. Along with the manga finale, the magazine confirmed that the series has finally been renewed for a sequel season, giving fans something new to look forward to. Although details about the sequel are unknown, the news is already causing a lot of excitement among fans who are ready to bid farewell to the manga series, which will release its final chapter on December 19th, 2025.

Less than a month after the bittersweet manga finale, Mizuho shared a new visual on her official X handle, featuring Shin-Ah, the Blue Dragon Warrior, to celebrate his birthday. Shin-Ah is one of the most beloved characters in the series, as he’s part of the main group and one of Yona’s closest allies. He was the second Dragon Warrior to join the group and has been with her ever since. The gorgeous sketch immediately went viral and gathered thousands of likes as fans celebrated the character’s birthday with the creator. Along with the visual, Mizuho also shared an apology for posting a rough sketch since she didn’t have enough time.

Yona of the Dawn Has Major Plans For 2026

Image Courtesy of Kusanagi Mizuho

The upcoming Season 2 will continue Yona’s journey after she gathered the four Dragon Warriors according to the legend. She has to make a crucial decision for her future, not only for her sake but also for Hak and the entire kingdom. Unfortunately, that’s a lot easier said than done, as she still hasn’t come to terms with her complex feelings for Soo-Won and his betrayal. The anime will follow Yona and her group as they journey all across the Kouka Kingdom and even beyond the borders to make the kingdom a better place for everyone.

While the main story has been concluded, the series will release a side story in the final volume. Mizuho confirmed her regret over not being able to fully end the story in Volume 47, which will be released on February 20th, 2026, in Japan. Since the final Volume 48 has some room for additional content, it will include a side story, likely featuring the characters after the manga finale. Along with the upcoming Volume 47, the series will also release a special edition artbook including 64 pages in A5 format. Despite the side story, the final volume will be shorter than the rest, consisting of only two chapters along with the extra, which has yet to reveal its release date.

The first season of the anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. You can also buy Season 1 on Apple TV and Prime Video. Additionally, both the physical and digital copies of 45 manga volumes are available on the official Viz Media website. All releases after Volume 45 have yet to share their English release date, although we might get an update this year.

