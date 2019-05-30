Yu-Gi-Oh! to Expand Collectibles in 2019, Release High-End Seto Kaiba Figure

Yu-Gi-Oh! is always down to give fans what they want, and it seems like the brand will do that this year for all you collectors. According to a new announcement, Konami is pushing for more Yu-Gi-Oh! collectibles this year, and fans of Seto Kaiba are going to be real happy about the initiative.

After all, a high-end bust of the Duel Monsters champ is on the line, and fans will want it ASAP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to a new announcement from Konami, fans learned Yu-Gi-Oh! is ready to expand in the collectibles market.

“The new deals signed with First 4 Figures, Zag Toys, Tsume, Taka, and Kitsune will have several different collectible products at varying price points. The new lines of Yu-Gi-Oh! collectibles are expected to begin their retail and on line roll out in June 2019,” the press release reads.

One of these collectibles will come from Kitsune and hone in on a famous Yu-Gi-Oh! duel champ. Seto Kaiba will get a high-end sculptured bust, and it will see Seto holding to his infamous Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon card. However, this piece is only expected to be available in France and Monaco at the time.

Commenting on the big announcement, Jennifer Coleman with Konami Cross Media NY expressed how excited the company is to bring more licensing deals to fans everywhere.

“The amount of offerings in the collectible market for Yu-Gi-Oh! fans is about to get much bigger and better,” she said.

“Thanks to deals with First 4 Figures, Zag Toys, Tsume, Taka, and Kitsune, Yu-Gi-Oh! fans will be able to choose the right size collectible character at the right price point for their wallet.”

So, what do you make of this new Yu-Gi-Oh! licensing deal? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.