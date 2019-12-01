Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Turns Childhood Art Into Actual Duel Monster

When it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh, fans aren’t shy about their favorite monsters. The franchise has debuted all sorts of cards since it began, and those who play Duel Monsters really love the variety. Of course, Yu-Gi-Oh cannot do everything for everyone, so there are fans who make their own cards. And thanks to one artist, one fan just saw their own card get a full-on makeover.

Over on Reddit, the neat exchange went viral after the user HakunaMyData posted a sketch. The fan had shared a picture earlier in the day of a Duel Monsters card they drew as a kid. They were approached by an artist called Taco144 who asked to recreate the card in true fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And as you can see below, the new card is one which Yu-Gi-Oh fans want to be made canon.

The artwork brings a card known as The Supreme Dragon to life. Clearly, the fan-made Yu-Gi-Oh card is ultra powerful thanks to its 12 stars. Not only does The Supreme Dragon have a staggering attack of 4700 but its defense is just as steep with its 4000 points.

Classified as a dragon, this card is said to be unstoppable. “The awesome power of this creature cannot be stopped,” the card reads, and anyone who could wield this 1st Edition card could agree. Not even Exodus would want to step to this dragon overlord, and we cannot fault them for it.

Did you ever make up your own Yu-Gi-Oh cards? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.