Yu-Gi-Oh! Announces Exclusive T-Shirt Ahead Of SDCC 2019

Yu-Gi-Oh! knows what fans want, and the series knows when they want it. Over the years, the franchise has put out lots of merchandise to keep fans happy, and it seems this summer will be no exception. After all, some exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! merchandise was just made public, and it was done just in time for San Diego Comic-Con.

Recently, the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Shop uploaded a slew of shirts for fans. It was there an exclusive SD 2019 t-shirt went live, and it is all about the Dark Magician.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Get your official SD 2019 Dark Magician limited edition T-shirt in time for Comic Con,” the promo reads.

As you can see above, the exclusive t-shirt features the Dark Magician in all of his dark purply glory. Not only does the shirt have a SD 2019 logo printed on it, but he grey short-sleeve has a sweet graphic of the iconic summons to boot. The look is completed with the Dark Magician’s name written out in Japanese.

If you want to nab this shirt for yourself, you can order it online starting today. The exclusive Dark Magician piece will run fans about $24 before shipping and taxes factor in. With sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, this shirt is one which any fans can enjoy, and it will have them tapping into the Heart of the Cards more so than ever before.

So, would you like to add this Yu-Gi-Oh! shirt to your wardrobe? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.