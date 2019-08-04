This Viral Video Shows Why You Shouldn’t Yu-Gi-Oh and Drive

It seems you cannot go a day without hearing about a new tragedy prompted by distracted driving. From texting to sleeping, there are countless ways drivers unfocus themselves while driving, but some are more rare than others. And thanks to a recent viral video, one Yu-Gi-Oh fan is coming under fire for their distracted behavior.

Over on Reddit, fans were surprised when a now-viral video was posted featuring Yu-Gi-Oh. As it turns out, the heart of the cards got one driver off track, and fans cannot stop making jokes over the incident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the video zooms in on a man driving a black four-door car. Both of their hands are off the wheel as the fan begins sorting through a stack of cards. When the video gets in closer, fans will recognize the cards as none other than Yu-Gi-Oh cards thanks to their colorful borders.

Though the driver adjusts the steering wheel at one point, netizens have been quick to criticize the driver for sorting his Yu-Gi-Oh cards while driving. Being distracted behind the wheel even while driving at low speed is dangerous, and there’s no way any card would be worth the risk. Yugi Muto would surely wait to check on his deck if the safety of others were at stake, so fans are hoping other duelists will learn a lesson from this video. There are times and places to d-d-d-duel… and the driver’s seat is not one of them.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.