Yu-Gi-Oh VRAINS Anime to End This Month

Yu-Gi-Oh remains a go-to for thousands of anime fans needing a Shonen fix. The series is on-going thanks to its latest anime series, but it seems the show is ready to come to a close. A new report is out from Animedia, and it does confirm Yu-Gi-Oh VRAINS will be ending in a matter of weeks.

The information was shared with U.S. fans thanks to Anime News Network. According to the October issue of Animedia, Yu-Gi-Oh VRAINS will be ending with its 120th episode. The final air date will take place on September 25, and its time slot will be taken over by Ahiru no Sora starting October 2.

So far, there is no word on whether the show will come around for reruns. Fans do know another anime series is in the works. Earlier this year, reports went live in Japan confirming a new anime is on its way, but fans have not been told much about the show. Shonen Jump did confirm the series will go live in 2020, and production is said to be underway on it right now.

While fans are sad to see another season of Yu-Gi-Oh wrap, VRAINS will be remembered well by the community. The show introduced a new type of Duel Monsters utilizing VR tech. If you want to catch up on the show, Crunchyroll is currently streaming the season in real time, and you can read up on its synopsis below:

“In “Den City” where the latest network has developed, people were dueling day and night in the VR world called “LINK VRAINS” managed by SOL Technology Inc. The main character, Yusaku Fujiki is a quiet high school student with a great insight. He has been dueling, transforming himself into his avatar “Playmaker”, to battle the “The Knights of Hanoi” that plots to destroy “LINK VRAINS”.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.