This ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Fan-Cast is Tearing Anime Fans Apart

Live-action anime adaptations are increasing in quantity and popularity as studios realize just how big these properties are, and that means these films will eventually feature actors and actress that fans may not agree with.

One fan has proposed casting for a live-action Yu-Gi-Oh! project, and it’s tearing fans of the series completely apart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If they gonna make a live action YGO and they gonna cast Americans in the roles, here is my picks for Yugi/Kaiba Don’t @ me pic.twitter.com/oshlWnVJat — LittleKuriboh (@yugiohtas) November 15, 2018

Internet creator and personality Little Kuriboh, proposed two actors for a live-action Yugi and Kaiba and fans don’t know how to feel. Proposing the idea that two American actors would get the role, Little Kuriboh suggests Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT) as Yugi Moto and Dane DeHaan (The Amazing Spider-Man 2, A Cure for Wellness) as Seto Kaiba.

This has naturally rubbed some fans the wrong way as the suggests seem ridiculous for such roles (as it brings up such issues as Whitewashing among other things), but there’s an even greater majority of fans who support the idea. Both Wolfhard and DeHaan have proven themselves to be strong actors, and Yu-Gi-Oh! is kind of a series with ridiculous elements that they can handle.

Little Kuriboh knows all about Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s ridiculousness as he’s the creator of the Internet series, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Abridged Series. Parodying the more hilarious and off-the-wall elements of the series, while showing a great reverence, it’s a big hit with fans. You can check it out here.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.

With the series currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, it’s now more popular than ever. Collectors have made the merchandise even more valuable than ever as a result, and now some of the rarest cards in the trading card game are selling for ridiculous amounts.