‘Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie’ Is Heading To Canada

Fans in the United States were able to relive their childhoods and re-watch Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie in theaters for a few screenings, but this left fans outside of the United States feeling a bit jealous of their ability to do so.

But thankfully, fans in Canada will soon be able to live out their chance to see the film in theaters again as Cineplex revealed listing for several Canadian theaters.

Cineplex has listed that the re-mastered version of the 2004 film will be screening in certain Canadian theaters on April 25, April 28, and April 29 (you can find the full list here). And just like the screenings in the United States, the screening will also featured a sneak peek at the English dub of the newest iteration of the series, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS,

Fathom Events describes Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie as such:

“Heroic Yugi squares off against archrival Kaiba in an adventure even more dangerous when the imaginary monsters in their playing cards become ferociously real… and when an old evil enters the fray. Who will win this ultimate smackdown? Whether you’re a novice Duelist or a professional, you’ll want to watch and find out! Recently digitally remastered, this special two-day event also features an exclusive first look of the sixth Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!”

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS is the sixth version of the series following Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V and started airing in 2017, and has only been available as a simulcast on Crunchyroll in its native Japanese with English subtitles until now. It takes place ten years into the future, where Duel Monsters is played through virtual reality tech. It follows a young boy named Yusaku who is dueling to defeat a mysterious hacker group that has run rampant throughout the virtual world.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.

