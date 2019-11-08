Timothee Chalamet’s Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Resurfaces to Entertain Everyone

As we’ve noted, anime manages to find its way into some of the strangest places. In a recent interview with W Magazine, the actor Timothee Chalamet broke down a costume he wore when he was younger that just so happened to be that of our favorite duelist around, Yugi Moto from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters series. Though the adventures of Yugi may have ended when the first season did, the franchise continued to follow duels throughout many different installments across space and time. What did the star of such movies and television shows as Netflix’s The King and Lady Bird have to say about his one time Halloween costume?

W Magazine asked Timothee Chalamet what his favorite costume of all time was, with him responding that his interpretation of the king of the duels was hand’s down the winner:

“I did Yugi from Yu-Gi-Oh one year when I was 10 or 11. Yu-Gi-Oh was an animated series that is not a direct spinoff but it sits in the same ecosystem as Pokémon and the lead character is a guy named, Yugi, and he has an incredible haircut and he wears a cool necklace.”

In asking about just how bizarre the hair was, Chalamet didn’t hesitate in breaking down how the wig held up:

“It’s spiky and triangular. I didn’t get this far because I only wore plastic wig or something of that nature, but it is blond frosted tips with a black interior, if you can describe hair that way.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! recently ended its most current anime run in the form of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, completing over one hundred and twenty episodes of the series that followed duelists as they clashed decks against one another while soaring through the skies. As the popular card game continues to inspire fans across the world with both its anime and tournament style duels, we’re sure to see much more to come from the world that helped bring Yugi Moto to life!

Unfortunately, a picture of this cosplay doesn’t exist but we can just imagine how hilarious it must have been.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.