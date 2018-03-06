New Fan-Game Teases The Future Of ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ VR Gaming

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans have been wanting to find a way to bring the card game to life ever since they first laid their eyes on the duels of the anime series. Because of this dream, inventive fans have worked their hardest to bring this dream to life.

One fan has gotten the closest to this dream yet with a Yu-Gi-Oh! VR game, and it now has a full duel fans can see in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A developer named Joseph Min shared a look at a Yu-Gi-Oh! project he is working on over on YouTube recently. While he shared a trailer at first featuring gameplay against Seto Kaiba, his recent video shows off a full Duel Monsters match featuring Min versus an AI controlled Joey Wheeler.

Min has reportedly poured 100 hours into this passion project, and recently updated the project with the following, “I am currently working with Microwavesam (Dev. of YuGiOh AR) and we are working to both release our games together and hopefully have them cross platform between AR and VR.”

Min is currently planning to release the beta version of the VR game in May, and will post more updates to his YouTube page (which you can find here). He even plans to open applications to fans to act as beta testers for the experience in April.

Fans are certainly hoping everything works out for Min as the project is still not approved by Konami. Hopefully the fan project can get off the ground successfully because there is a fun looking framework here. Fans would definitely love to duel in the Battle City finals much like their favorite characters.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.