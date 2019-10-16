Yu Yu Hakusho Reveals Adorable Yusuke Nendoroid

Yusuke Urameshi and his gang of spirit detectives may not have an ongoing anime series to their name at the moment, but that isn’t stopping merchandise about the popular franchise from being released. Good Smile is releasing another Nendoroid within the Yu Yu Hakusho series, specifically focusing on Yusuke during his time in the second story arc of the series, the Dark Tournament. In this saga, Yusuke and his friends were dragged into an underworld tournament where they had to fight their way through hordes of demons, as well as the insanely dangerous duo of the Togoro brothers and their team of misfits.

Good Smile shared the recent design for the upcoming Yusuke Nendoroid that comes with a number of different accessories for the Yu Yu Hakusho protagonist, including the tiny creature that burst free from Yusuke’s egg and plenty of varying facial features to boot:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kahotan takes a look at Nendoroid Yusuke Urameshi from “Yu Yu Hakusho”! He’ll be available for preorder from the 16th of October! Find out more in the blog below!https://t.co/lPxzB4Hd8s#yuyuhakusho #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/JiCsOsOiat — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) October 15, 2019

The world of the Spirit Detectives is one where humans, departed souls, and demons are able to focus the spiritual energy inside themselves to participate in underworld brawls. Yusuke Urameshi is made the official Spirit Detective after finding himself accidentally killed while attempting to save a young child from an out of control truck. Yu Yu Hakusho sets him on a path of hard hitting action as well as self discovery.

Touted by many as one of the greatest Shonen anime sages of all time, Yu Yu Hakusho’s Dark Tournament arc saw Yusuke and his pals pitted in a constant series of fights against demons, with the Togoro Brothers acting as the “big bad” of the storyline. The series then continued for two additional arcs and completed its 112 episode arc.

What do you think of this brand new Yusuke Nendoroid? Is the Dark Tournament saga one of your favorite Shonen arcs of all time? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Yu Yu Hakusho!

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.