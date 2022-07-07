Yu Yu Hakusho Creator Revisits Hiei in New Sketch

Toshihiro Yogashi might be making the rounds thanks to the upcoming return of Hunter x Hunter, a Shonen series that has been on hiatus for quite a few years, but this isn't the only anime franchise that the mangaka is known for. Yu Yu Hakusho is a beloved series that follows a young delinquent named Yusuke Yurameshi, who dies attempting to save the life of a child but is given a second chance at life as a spirit detective. Now, Yogashi has supplied new art for Hiei, one of Yusuke's strongest allies who just so happens to be a demon.

Hiei is a character quite like Dragon Ball's Vegeta, Naruto's Sasuke, and One Piece's Zoro, as he is a stoic brawler who often rivals the strength of the main character. While first appearing as a villain that Yusuke had to test his strength against, he eventually found himself teaming up with the Shonen protagonist and fighting for humanity in arcs such as the Dark Tournament Saga, Chapter Black Arc, and the final story of the series. Needless to say, Hiei changed quite a bit throughout the series but remains a fan favorite within the anime community.

The creator of Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho took the opportunity to tear himself away from the current pages that he is working on when it comes to the adventures of Gon and company to share a new piece of art featuring Hiei, the brawler who was able to master the power of the Dragon of the Darkness Flame:

While Yu Yu Hakusho doesn't appear to be returning with any new chapters of its manga, with the ending being quite definitive and taking place many years ago, Netflix is currently working on a live-action adaptation of the series. While casting has been somewhat under wraps, we would imagine that there are quite a few fans that would be interested to see which actor would take on the role of the demon known as Hiei. With Netflix set to adapt some major animated stories such as One Piece, Avatar The Last Airbender, and Death Note to name a few, the story by Yoshihiro Togashi will be in good company.

