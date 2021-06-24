Netflix's Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho Set Photo Reveals First Look at Yusuke

✖

A new set photo has reportedly revealed the first look at Yusuke Urameshi in the upcoming Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series coming to Netflix! Yoshihiro Togashi's original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series is held in high regard by many action fans. Not long ago celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the series still ranks high on many "Best of" lists. With many of the classics returning in some form with a sequel or reboot production, fans have begun to wonder when we would see another form of Yu Yu Hakusho. We got our answer from Netflix.

The joint production of ROBOT, TOHO, and Netflix, a new live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series is on the way to Netflix. Reports have begun to spring up about it recently starting production, and it was further reported that a live-action Yusuke Urameshi was cast. @As spotted by GK90677366 and shared by @yullaineedesu on Twitter, we have gotten a reported first look at Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi in the new series coming to Netflix. Check it out below:

Kitamura Takumi as Urameshi Yusuke in the upcoming Netflix Live–Action Adaptation of “Yu Yu Hakusho.” Fantaken photo on the right was from yesterday’s filming! 📸: @GK90677366 pic.twitter.com/G90R1y4BLv — ʟᴀʟᴀɪɴᴇ ▪ #AIBS2 🔜 (@yullaineedesu) June 22, 2021

First announced to be in development last December, there have yet to be any confirmations about its story, casting, or staff details. What has been revealed, however was that it will feature Kazutaka Sakamoto (Aggretsuko, Devilman Crybaby) as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer. It's being developed as a Netflix Original production, and is currently being set for a worldwide release through Netflix. Executive producer Sakamoto also noted how the production staff would feature members in Japan and abroad.

TOHO Studios most recently announced that Netflix contracted two of their stage facilities (as well as a few other important acting and production centers) in Tokyo with a multi-year deal beginning earlier this Spring. They also confirmed that the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series would be the first production as part of this contract. But that's all that has been confirmed at this point. So while this could be a first look at Takumi Kitamura (who will most recently be portraying another juvenile, Takemichi Hanegaki in the live-action Tokyo Revengers) as the live-action Yusuke, it's not confirmed!

But what do you think of this first look? What are you hoping to see in a live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series?