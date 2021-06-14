Netflix's Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho Has Apparently Entered Production

✖

Netflix's new live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho has apparently entered production according to the latest reports from fans in the area. Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series had gone on to become one of the most popular action franchises to ever come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and while fans had hoped to see the series again in some new form they were surprised to see that Netflix was planning just that as they are now in the midst of production a live-action series based on the original manga and anime.

Details have been scarce about what we can expect to see from the series, but it was confirmed to be the first new production as part of a joint deal between Netflix and TOHO Studios in Japan. It seems production on the series has officially begun as series fan @miwaclover25 (as spotted by @YourAnimeGuy on Twitter) noted that the series has begun filming in their neighborhood. But as always, take this report with a grain of salt until something more concrete has been made known!

"The filming of Netflix's live-action adaptation of YuYu Hakusho has begun in my neighborhood...The lead role seems to be played by Takumi Kitamura. I'm surprised at the scale of the project, which involves building an entire shopping district!" https://t.co/3pg11uGopm — AG (@YourAnimeGuy) June 11, 2021

The more interesting tease here is the alleged lead for the series, Takumi Kitamura. Fans might have seen him in the live-action adaptations of Let Me Eat Your Pancreas and Tokyo Revengers, so the casting wouldn't be completely out of left field. But no casting, staff, or story details about the adaptation have yet to be officially confirmed. All that has been made known officially is Kazutaka Sakamoto (who has worked with Netflix originals such as Aggretsuko and Devilman Crybaby) will serve as executive production and Akira Morii (Wild 7, Brave Heart Umizaru) serves as producer for this joint project between ROBOT, Netflix, and TOHO.

The original announcement for the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series noted that it is currently in the works for a simultaneous worldwide release with Netflix, so if the series has indeed entered production then it won't be too much longer before we get to see what this new series will look like. But what do you think? Are you curious about a live-action take on Yu Yu Hakusho? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!