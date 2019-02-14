This ‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ Live-Action Ad Is Peak Anime Goals

Yu-Gi-Oh! is carrying on its legacy these days with a new anime and more trading cards than fans can count. Now, a brand-new game is joining the franchise, and the title may have gotten the best Yu-Gi-Oh! commercial to date.

So, if you are ready to see Yugi Muto come to life, then brace yourself. The duelist is on his way, and he looks — uh — rather interesting in real life.

Over on Youtube, a commercial has appeared for a special collaboration between Yu-Gi-Oh! and Monster Strike. The former will be lending some of its biggest Duel Monsters to Monster Strike, and it is celebrating the addition with a whacky live-action promo.

The video, which can be seen above, features a business man heading to a register and he’s all sorts of hyped. The man is seen pulling out his smart phone from his suit, and it is decked in a TCG case. A moment later, the eccentric customer transformed into a live-action version of Yugi Muto complete with the hair and tight, tight pants.

As the promo continues, fans are shown some gameplay of the collaboration. Monster Strike gamers will be able to add characters like Dark Magician to their roster thanks to this Yu-Gi-Oh! collaboration, but fans will want to avoid ambushing local cashiers with d-d-duels.

