My Hero Academia Confirms Big Event Following Anime’s Series Finale

My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation ended last December, finally putting to bed the story of Deku as he worked to become the world’s greatest crime fighter. While UA Academy earned its happy ending, anime fans are still able to revisit this shonen universe in various ways, with one of the biggest being the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Despite Studio BONES ending the main series in 2025, the superhero franchise is still more than willing to celebrate its milestones, with Japan being the premier spot for the events. Be prepared, crime-fighting fans, as My Hero Academia’s tenth anniversary celebration is on its way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming 10th anniversary project for My Hero Academia will take place on April 3rd next month in Tokyo. During the celebratory occasion, voice actors Yamashita Daiki, Okamoto Nobuhiko, Sakura Ayane, and Miyake Kenta will appear, who played the roles of Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, and All Might respectively. In preparation for this project, BONES has announced that it plans on revealing new information on the upcoming epilogue anime installment, “More.” This “post-credits entry” will depict additional material from the manga that wasn’t in last year’s series finale, exploring the adult lives of many of its younger characters that much more. You can check out new art for the upcoming anniversary project below.

studio bones

“More” My Hero Academia

studio bones

Without spoiling what “More” entirely entails, the upcoming installment is one that explores the relationship between Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka further. The previous series finale showed us Class 1-A as adults, highlighting Deku and his friends years following the defeat of All For One and Shigaraki. As UA enthusiasts know, Midoriya has become a teacher at the superhero school. While Deku did lose One For All while fighting Shigaraki, All Might had a surprise for the young hero in the final episode, giving him a special Iron Man-like suit that has him fighting crime once again.

To date, series creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t confirmed if he plans on ever revisiting his universe, though he might not be finished with the manga world. The artist has, in the past, hinted at the idea that he would love to work on a horror series, and considering just how creepy some of My Hero Academia’s villains could be, we could see it happening. Fingers crossed that we’ll receive word of Horikoshi’s artistic comeback sooner rather than later.

As mentioned earlier, My Hero Academia fans still have one major anime adventure to dive into. Vigilantes has taken the opportunity to step back from the story of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster to present an arc about UA Academy’s past. Focusing on the earlier years of Eraserhead, the anime spin-off is adding much needed context to the friendship between Aizawa, Present Mic, Midnight, and Oboro. As fans of the main series know, Oboro eventually became the villainous Kurogiri, a Nomu fighting on behalf of Shigaraki. While a third season of Vigilantes has yet to be confirmed, there is source material to cover one.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Comic Natalie