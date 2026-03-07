27 Years Ago, A Nostalgic ‘90s Anime Debuted (& It’s Been Reinventing Itself Ever Since)

It’s been 27 years since a nostalgic ’90s anime debuted, and it’s been successfully reinventing itself ever since. There were several hit anime that had Millennials in a chokehold in the 1990s, from Pokémon to Dragon Ball Z. Many of them have continued in some form in the following decades. Ash Ketchum’s adventure concluded in 2023, then gave way to Pokémon Horizons: The Series, while Dragon Ball Super took up its franchise’s mantle.

Those aren’t the only nostalgic series to follow that trajectory, either, and there’s an underrated ’90s anime that has rebranded many times, leading to many interesting runs. It’s hard to believe it’s taken that approach for 27 years now. The fact that it works speaks to how strong the series’ legacy is — and highlights the benefits of a thoughtful concept change.

Digimon Adventure Made Its Debut 27 Years Ago

The original Digimon Adventure debuted in Japan in March 1999, and this week marks its 27th anniversary. The series, which follows seven kids who are transported to another world, where they bond with creatures dubbed Digimon, often drew comparisons to Pokémon. However, everything from the eponymous creatures’ ability to talk to anime’s high-stakes storylines set Digimon Adventure apart. It’s no wonder that it took off, spawning Digimon: The Movie in 2000, a sequel series, and eventually, a much larger franchise.

Much of Digimon Adventure‘s charm stemmed from the bonds between the DigiDestined and their Digital monsters. The series offered a similar appeal to the Pokémon franchise, offering adorable creatures that could level up and fight. However, it made it easier to connect to its heroes, both because they had distinctive personalities and because they were thrown into genuinely risky situations. Such elements helped make Digimon Adventure one of the best anime of the ’90s, even if its success was quieter than other titles of the decade.

Digimon Is One of the Best ’90s Anime, Despite Never Reaching Pokémon’s Heights

Both Digimon and Pokémon had strong runs in the late ’90s and early 2000s, but the former never quite reached the heights of the latter. That’s not to say it wasn’t successful; its continued existence proves the opposite. But while Pokémon became a household name, Digimon appealed to a more niche audience. And that’s only gotten truer over time.

Despite that, I’d still argue Digimon Adventure is one of the greatest anime to come out of the 1990s. Not only did it help shape the isekai subgenre, but it offered one of the most unique spins on it to date. Its story managed to be compelling to kids and adults alike, and it proved surprisingly emotional. Sure, Digimon Adventure is still a product of its time; it hasn’t aged perfectly. But its core themes hold up on a rewatch over two decades later.

Digimon Has Successfully Reinvented Itself Many Times Since Its 1999 Premiere

Clearly, Digimon Adventure did something right, as the franchise is still pumping out new series 27 years later. The anime has reinvented itself numerous times since that first chapter, while still acknowledging its impact through sequels and reboots. Digimon Adventure‘s DigiDestined have returned to the screen on multiple occasions, but some of the franchise’s most interesting swings have distanced viewers from their narrative.

Digimon Tamers was the first instance of the anime reinventing itself, and it remains one of the strongest additions to the franchise overall. Digimon Frontier accomplished it again directly after, also aging better than its initial lukewarm reception would suggest. Series like Digimon Data Squad, Digimon Fusion, and Digimon Ghost Game all continued to toy with the concept while maintaining bonds at the heart of it. Over the years, Digimon has approached its Digital monsters as everything from card games come to life to perceived government threats and supernatural entities. And the most recent series, Digimon Beatbreak, takes a more dystopian approach befitting of the 2020s and its advances.

It’s honestly impressive how many times Digimon has reshaped its main premise, and it’s how it’s remained relevant for so long. Other anime considering premise changes could learn a lot from it — though its willingness to switch ensembles and settings can be as risky as it is entertaining.

