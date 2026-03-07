Major Shonen Jump Anime Confirms Release Date With New Season 2 Trailer

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has already had some big hits for the start of the year, but another major anime franchise has finally set a date for its return with Season 2 coming this April. The year has gotten off to a very hot start as the first few months thus far have seen some notable anime releases, but it’s really only the start of a whole new year of anime to come. Shonen Jump has a ton of new anime on the way, and that includes some big returns still slated for the year.

The Spring 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching this April, and Hitsuji Gondaira’s Mission: Yozakura Family is only one of the major returning franchises that fans will have to enjoy starting this April. To help celebrate its upcoming premiere, Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 has now confirmed it will be making its debut in Japan on April 12th. As part of this confirmation, fans have been given a whole new look at the coming season with a cool trailer and poster you can check out below.

Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 will be making its premiere on April 12th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule in Japan, but international release plans have yet to be announced as of this time. You can catch up with the first season on Hulu in the meantime, and there is a chance that the second season will be heading there as well. The new opening theme for the season is titled “What’s ‘Family’” as performed by Sakurazaka46, and the ending theme is “Shalala” as performed by Pilaf Alien.

Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 will be directed by Takahiro Nakatsugawa for Silver Link with Mirai Minato handling the scripts, Mizuki Takahashi handling the character designs, and Koji Fujimoto composing the music. The new season will also be featuring a returning voice cast from the previous season, and will be introducing some more secrets behind the Yozakuras and their extended family tree. It’s just a matter of seeing how it all plays out in the anime.

What’s Next for Mission: Yozakura Family?

Mission: Yozakura Family ended its original manga run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year as creator Hitsuji Gondaira said goodbye to fans, so there’s plenty of runway for the anime to adapt. It’s yet to be revealed just how many episodes this next season will be this Spring, but the manga has several major arcs and battles under its belt. If the anime does continue, it’s still got quite a lot to cover before it can think of an ending.

The series is one of those underrated kind of gems that Shonen Jump fans largely ignored during its run, but the anime adaptation is going to help it live on as fans see just how much fun they missed out on. But with so much hitting this Spring, there is going to be a ton of competition from other returning franchises with so little time to watch it all.

