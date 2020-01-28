This Gorgeous Yu-Gi-Oh Card Honors One Fan’s Late Child

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of those series which fans have grown up with. After more than twenty years, the anime continues to thrive with new TV shows and games by the year. Of course, the trading card game has a loyal fanbase that reaches around the world. Now, the fandom is rallying behind a Yu-Gi-Oh lover who dealt with unimaginable tragedy with a special card.

Over on Facebook, the resurfaced post caught the attention of new fans. The story in question surfaced in October 2017 when a fan on Facebook shared a touching message with the Yu-Gi-Oh community.

“Thirteen years ago our son Ailin was born (just about this time) he passed away just over two hours later in our arms. It was a crushing life changing event for which I have little words, I immersed myself in work. The team made a Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG card for Ailin and presented it to me before the release of the upcoming booster set (CRV),” Leighton Kurashima shared.

“I was speechless, people wonder why I do so much for Yu-Gi-Oh!, this is one of the reasons why. The picture attached is the Japanese version of “Protective Soul Ailin” he has a halo in Japan and in my thoughts. I appreciate the people who made this happen. Thank you for honoring me.”

As you can see above, the card in question is truly gorgeous. The custom card honors Ailin and his love family. Though his life was cut tragically short, this thoughtful gift helped those left behind with their grief. Now, fans are taking in Kurashima’s card with hearts open and preparing to carry on the loving legacy that those who created this card established over a decade ago.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.