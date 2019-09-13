Yu-Gi-Oh Meets Star Wars With This Duel Monsters Lightsaber

When anime fans combine two different franchises and create entirely new pieces of merchandise, the results can be stunning! Such is the case with one fan deciding to merge the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! and it’s duel monster, Red Eyes Black Dragon, and Star Wars, with the legendary weapon of the Sith in the form of a red lightsaber. Wielded by the likes of Darth Vader and Kylo Ren, the standard galactic sword has cut down its fair share of Jedi. Now, united with Joey Wheeler’s favorite monster, even more Star Wars protagonists may fall in its wake!

Reddit User KotahCustomSabers shared their custom made light saber that wraps the Red Eyes Black Dragon around Darth Vader’s weapon of choice, looking just as amazing in the dark as it does when it shines in the light:

The Red Eyes Black Dragon, as mentioned earlier, was the “thick accent wielding” tough guy that is Yugi Moto’s best friend, Joey Wheeler. Acting as a good contrast to Seto Kaiba’s Blue Eyes White Dragon, Wheeler’s favorite card took him far, keeping him lock and step with Yugi for the most part, though he never quite managed to hit the same level as Moto’s general duelist skills.

This custom lightsaber brings together the magic of ancient Egypt and the future technology of Star Wars together into one amazing fan made piece of merchandise. If this were available for purchase, we would imagine it would be a hot ticket item for both fans of Star Wars and Yu-Gi-Oh! alike.

What do you think of this amalgamation of the Red Eyes Black Dragon and a red light saber? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Star Wars, and Duel Monsters!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.