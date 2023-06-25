Olympian Yuzuru Hanyu Tributes Yuri on Ice With Stunning Ice Routine

There are few anime series out there with the kind of fandom Yuri on Ice boasts. The hit show debuted back in October 2016, and even after all this time, it remains a top pick with fans. Thanks to its gorgeous animation and unique sports lens, Yuri on Ice has become a hallmark in the anime fandom, and now one of the world's greatest athletes has paid tribute to the MAPPA series.

Oh yes, you did read that right. Yuri on Ice is back in the headlines, and we have Yuzuru Hanyu to thank. The Olympian figure skater recently held a performance in Japan where he did an entire routine dedicated to Yuri on Ice, and he even brought out the singer of the anime's iconic theme song.

Side-by-side edit of Yuri!! On Ice's "History Maker" OP and the Fantasy on Ice Kobe 2023 performance of Fujioka Dean, Hanyu Yuzuru, and friends #FaOI2023神戸



FaOI video courtesy of @Yuzurubbish via @yoi_updates



I felt emotional while editing this! 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/MWXEJEsQlI — Mika (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ | SKTS & TwYr in Pinned Thread (@_mika60_) June 25, 2023

As you can see above, Hanyu hit the stage in Japan this past week with a live show for fans. The performance is one of several the ice skater has done since retiring from his competitive career, and given his champion status, fans across the globe have come to see Hanyu skate. It seems a number of those fans also love Yuri on Ice as a recent crowd was thrilled with Hanyu as he performed a routine to "History Maker" by Dean Fujioka.

In the performance clip, you can see Hanyu hitting the stage with other skaters as Fujioka stands to the side. The Japanese singer is seen performing "History Maker" which fans of Yuri on Ice will know well. After all, the song opened Yuri on Ice, and it ranked well on Oricon some years ago when the anime first dropped.

Obviously, Hanyu did Yuri on Ice justice with his gorgeous skating, and the athlete quickly took over social media with this tribute. After all, the Yuri on Ice fandom is very much alive, and many netizens are waiting on its long-awaited comeback. Following the end of Yuri on Ice season one, the world was told the anime was getting a movie, but we have heard little about the project since. It has been years since Yuri on Ice: Ice Adolescence was announced in 2017, but fans have not given up hope its skaters will return to television.

If you have not watched Yuri on Ice, you should check out the hit sports anime ASAP. The show is available to stream on Crunchyroll, so if you need more info, you can read its official synopsis below:

"After suffering a humiliating loss at the Grand Prix Final, Japan's number one skater, Yuri Katsuki, is ready to hang up his skates for good. Taking time off from competition, he re-evaluates himself and his passion, only to return home with no medals, zero confidence, and no reason to return to the ice. That is, until Victor Nikiforov, his idol and five-time gold medal champion, appears with a surprising offer-he wants to be Yuri's new coach!

But this news isn't sitting well with others in the skating world, and Yuri must push himself to prove that he's worthy of Victor's attention-starting by facing Russia's rising star, Yuri Plisetsky. With new routines, the aid of his family and friends, and Victor's undying support, Yuri will discover more about himself and his feelings within. With Victor close by his side, Yuri will find the true meaning of victory!"

What do you think about this breathtaking tribute to Yuri on Ice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.