Yusuke Murata Gives Dragon Ball’s Goku a One-Punch Man Makeover

Yusuke Murata, illustrator behind series such as One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21, is one of the most popular artists among manga and anime fans for his fierce and dynamic takes on his characters. But what fans have especially come to love are his takes on other major franchises such as Back to the Future, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and most particularly Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball.

Murata’s take on the Dragon Ball franchise has gone viral in the past as fans have dug his take on various characters throughout the various iteration of the series, and one resurfaced take on Super Saiyan Goku has been an even bigger hit. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Murata’s Goku sketch offers two takes on Super Saiyan Goku. As fans know about Goku all too well, even his Super Saiyan form doesn’t completely change his personality, so Murata reflects that here by offering both a Super Saiyan Goku in the midst of battle and the Super Saiyan Goku who’s just happily living his life. The Dragon Ball franchise has seen this type of Goku numerous times as he was stealthily training his stamina, and this happy go lucky Super Saiyan Goku during this period was a big hit.

It’s especially reminiscent of One-Punch Man‘s Saitama, who often takes on multiple expressions throughout his series as well. The serious and more humorous side of each hero is what helped them stand out among many other action anime and manga protagonists, and Murata clearly can tap into the spirit of both incredibly well.

