Zack Snyder Developing New Anime Series for Netflix

The push for original anime continues at Netflix, and now the world’s top streaming service has signed on one of the world’s most talked-about filmmakers from the last couple of years to bring a new series to life. Zack Snyder, director of Man of Steel, Watchmen, 300, and the ever-controversial Justice League, is going to be developing a new anime series for Netflix based on the stories of Norse mythology.

Netflix made the announcement on Thursday morning, confirming that Snyder would move right over to the new series when he finishes production on his current project for the service, the zombie thriller Army of the Dead, starring Dave Bautista.

Snyder will serve as executive producer of the series that he co-created alongside storyboard artist Jay Oliva, who will be the series showrunner, director, and executive producer. Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will produce the series alongside Snyder through their new partnership with Oliva, Stone Quarry Animation.

“Zack Snyder’s innovation in visual storytelling has pushed the industry forward and established him as one of the most distinctive filmmakers of his generation,” said John Derderian, head of anime programming at Netflix. “We are beyond excited to partner with him and his exceptional team to bring the iconic characters and stories of Norse mythology to life in his inimitable style.”

“Behold! Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva are once again combining their incredible superhero backgrounds to take on an entirely new set of heroes with a brand new Norse Mythology inspired anime coming to Netflix!”

It looks as though the partnership between Snyder and Netflix is only getting stronger, as this will mark their second consecutive project together. It wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if there are more developments between them in the future.

