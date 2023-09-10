Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Cosplay Highlights Shizuka

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead initially made its premiere earlier this Summer with one of the most well-received debut episodes of the Summer 2023 anime line up, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight why with Shizuka Mikazuki! Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead introduced anime fans to a whole new kind of take on zombie apocalypse stories with its first episode, but unfortunately the anime's run since has been a lot different than fans had been hoping for. There had been a number of delays to the episode releases pushing each one back, and thus has been harder to enjoy from week to week.

But while delays have meant that it's been tougher to see each new episode of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead this Summer, fans are still tuning into each new episode because of the core cast of characters at the center of the wacky horror story. This includes one of the female leads, Shizuka, who has been changed through her run-ins with Akira Tendo so far. Now Shizuka has come to life in a whole new way with some awesome cosplay from artist @seracoss on Instagram. Check it out below:

How to Watch the Zom 100 Anime

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for Bug Films, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is now streaming on Hulu, Netflix (along with the currently available live-action movie), and Crunchyroll. The anime stars Tomori Kusonoki as Shizuka alongside a main cast of Shuichiro Umeda as Akira Tendo, Makoto Furukawa as Kenichiro "Kencho" Ryuzaki, and Minami Takahashi as Beatrix Amerhauser. While delays have impacted the anime's release schedule this Summer, Viz Media teases Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as such:

"After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

How have you liked Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's episodes this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!