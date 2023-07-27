Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead Hits Production Delay Ahead of Episode 4

Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead is here. Following the story of Akira Tendou, a former office worker who truly finds his way during a zombie apocalypse, the anime adaptation will shortly be joined by a live-action film hitting Netflix later this summer. Unfortunately, it would seem that the undead series has run into a bit of a snag as the fourth episode of the anime adaptation will be delayed due to production issues at the animation studio Bug Films.

When last we left Akira in Zom 100's anime, he had reunited with one of his best friends from college. Hoping to apologize for not taking his buddy's advice on quitting his job sooner, Tendou was able to show how far he's come in the zombie apocalypse. Despite the danger that is lurking around every corner, Akira has truly found himself and now, has his best friend there to help him out when it comes to any potential zombie attacks.

Zom 100: Delay of The Dead

Luckily, the delay won't have zombie fans waiting too long for the next installment. Zom 100's fourth episode will be slightly delayed on a number of streaming services in Japan from July 30th to July 31st. As it stands, the television episode airing in Japan will still air on the 30th according to Bug Films.

If you want to learn more about Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, Viz Media shared a description for the undead comedy series that is set a major addition to the summer anime season, "Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

How have you felt about Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead so far? Is it your favorite undead anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the undead.