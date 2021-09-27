Cartoon Network Classics and More Celebrated With a Day of Funko Pop Figures

Classic Cartoon Network shows like Dexter’s Laboratory, Adventure Time, Johnny Bravo, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Cow and Chicken, and Powerpuff Girls hold a special place in the hearts of many, which is why Funko recently dedicated an entire day of special Pop figure releases in their honor. They also invited Blues Clues, Peppa Pig, and Ren and Stimpy in on the party.
If you missed Funko’s Cartoon Classics event, a full breakdown of the Pop figure releases and where to pre-order them can be found below. Exclusives are highlighted, so keep an eye out for those.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Courage the Cowardly Dog Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Dexter’s Laboratory
- Dee Dee
- Dexter with Remote
Pre-order here at Walmart (bundle) and here at Entertainment Earth.
Powerpuff Girls
- Blossom
- Bubbles
- Buttercup
- Fuzzy Lumpkins
- Mojo Jojo
Pre-order here at Best Buy and here at Entertainment Earth.
Cow and Chicken
- Chicken Funko Pop
- Cow Funko Pop
Pre-order here at Walmart (bundle) and here at Entertainment Earth.
Blue’s Clues
- Blue – Pre-order at Walmart (with Case) and at Entertainment Earth
- Blue (Flocked) – Hot Topic Exclusive (Coming Soon)
Adventure Time
- BMO Cook
- Jake w/Player
- Lumpy Space Princess
- Princess Bubblegum
- Ultimate Wizard Finn
Pre-order here at Walmart (bundle) and here at Entertainment Earth. BMO Robin Hood Funko Pop exclusive is coming to Hot Topic soon.
Peppa Pig
Peppa Pig Funko Pop – Pre-order at Walmart (with Case) and at Entertainment Earth
Johnny Bravo
Johnny Bravo Funko Pop – Pre-order at Walmart (with Case) and at Entertainment Earth
Ren & Stimpy
Powdered Toast Man – GameStop Exclusive