Apple News

Cartoon Network Classics and More Celebrated With a Day of Funko Pop Figures

By

courage-the-cowardly-dog-funko-top.jpg

Classic Cartoon Network shows like Dexter’s Laboratory, Adventure Time, Johnny Bravo, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Cow and Chicken, and Powerpuff Girls hold a special place in the hearts of many, which is why Funko recently dedicated an entire day of special Pop figure releases in their honor. They also invited Blues Clues, Peppa Pig, and Ren and Stimpy in on the party.

If you missed Funko’s Cartoon Classics event, a full breakdown of the Pop figure releases and where to pre-order them can be found below. Exclusives are highlighted, so keep an eye out for those. 

Videos by ComicBook.com

 Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Courage the Cowardly Dog

courage.jpg

Courage the Cowardly Dog Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Dexter’s Laboratory

fadxtstxmau-uum.jpg
  • Dee Dee
  • Dexter with Remote

Pre-order here at Walmart (bundle) and here at Entertainment Earth

Powerpuff Girls

fad-opevgagjc2z.jpg
  • Blossom
  • Bubbles
  • Buttercup
  • Fuzzy Lumpkins
  • Mojo Jojo

Pre-order here at Best Buy and here at Entertainment Earth

Cow and Chicken

cow-and-chicken-funko.jpg
  • Chicken Funko Pop
  • Cow Funko Pop

Pre-order here at Walmart (bundle) and here at Entertainment Earth

Blue’s Clues

blues-clues-funko.jpg

Adventure Time

adventure-time-funko.jpg
  • BMO Cook
  • Jake w/Player
  • Lumpy Space Princess
  • Princess Bubblegum
  • Ultimate Wizard Finn

Pre-order here at Walmart (bundle) and here at Entertainment Earth. BMO Robin Hood Funko Pop exclusive is coming to Hot Topic soon. 

Peppa Pig

peppa-pig-funko.jpg

Peppa Pig Funko Pop – Pre-order at Walmart (with Case) and at Entertainment Earth

Johnny Bravo

johnny-bravo-funko.jpg

Johnny Bravo Funko Pop – Pre-order at Walmart (with Case) and at Entertainment Earth

Ren & Stimpy

powdered-toast-man-funko.jpg

Powdered Toast Man – GameStop Exclusive

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts