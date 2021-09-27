Cartoon Network Classics and More Celebrated With a Day of Funko Pop Figures

Classic Cartoon Network shows like Dexter’s Laboratory, Adventure Time, Johnny Bravo, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Cow and Chicken, and Powerpuff Girls hold a special place in the hearts of many, which is why Funko recently dedicated an entire day of special Pop figure releases in their honor. They also invited Blues Clues, Peppa Pig, and Ren and Stimpy in on the party.

If you missed Funko’s Cartoon Classics event, a full breakdown of the Pop figure releases and where to pre-order them can be found below. Exclusives are highlighted, so keep an eye out for those.

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Courage the Cowardly Dog Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Dexter’s Laboratory

Dee Dee

Dexter with Remote

Pre-order here at Walmart (bundle) and here at Entertainment Earth.

Powerpuff Girls

Blossom

Bubbles

Buttercup

Fuzzy Lumpkins

Mojo Jojo

Pre-order here at Best Buy and here at Entertainment Earth.

Cow and Chicken

Chicken Funko Pop

Cow Funko Pop

Pre-order here at Walmart (bundle) and here at Entertainment Earth.

Blue’s Clues

Adventure Time

BMO Cook

Jake w/Player

Lumpy Space Princess

Princess Bubblegum

Ultimate Wizard Finn

Pre-order here at Walmart (bundle) and here at Entertainment Earth. BMO Robin Hood Funko Pop exclusive is coming to Hot Topic soon.

Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig Funko Pop – Pre-order at Walmart (with Case) and at Entertainment Earth

Johnny Bravo

Johnny Bravo Funko Pop – Pre-order at Walmart (with Case) and at Entertainment Earth

Ren & Stimpy

Powdered Toast Man – GameStop Exclusive