Black Cat Origin Scene Revealed From Cancelled Spider-Man Spinoff Film

At one point in time, the Sony Spider-Man universe was set to expand in a major way, and after the success of the original Venom movie, Sony was readying films like Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven to continue the universe’s forward progress. In that mix was another spinoff project involving Black Cat, which underwent a series of changes and retooling before ultimately being cancelled. Now, what seems like the origin scene of Black Cat from the film has surfaced, providing fans with some insight into what this film was going to be.

The new details are from X user @NerdTowerYT, who reveals they saw storyboards from the Black Cat movie that was in production in 2021. That scene actually reveals when the Black Cat persona was born, as the character was dressed as a goth at a costume party, but ends up crying in the bathroom. Then she smears her makeup and makes the “mask”, and that’s how we get the debut of the Black Cat.

On X, @NerdTowerYT wrote, “Spill some gossip: In 2021, there was a Black Cat movie in production, I saw storyboards and in a specific sequence, she was dressed as a goth at a costume party, cries in the bathroom, smears her makeup and makes the “mask,” BAMMMM Black Cat ready for action. It was awful.”

The Tale of Sony’s Black Cat Movie Is Wild (But The First Version Sounded Fun)

The story of creating the Black Cat movie might end up being even more entertaining than the movie itself, as this actually started as a team-up movie titled Silver & Black. The idea was to have Silver Sable and Black Cat headline the movie, and while they would start off as adversaries, they would end up teaming up to take down Dr. Mendel Stromm. Black Cat was given enhanced abilities by Stromm, but escaped before he could install a way to control her. Silver Sable was then hunting after Black Cat, since she saw her as a connection to Stromm, who she blamed for her father’s death.

This film was going to be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and was set to include a number of notable Spider-Man villains, including Tarantula, Chameleon, Scorpion, Norman Osborn, and even Tombstone, though Osborn was eventually removed, and Tombstone was more of a cameo. Some of the sequences and story points seemed like they could be action-packed and pretty fun, but that film was then halted, as Sony then decided that they would be more successful if Sable and Black Cat were split up into their own solo movies.

Those story details for Silver & Black were revealed in 2020, and the details from the 2021 storyboards seem to coincide with the decision to split the movie up into separate films. That means this sequence could have been when we first see Felicia Hardy become Black Cat 1.0 in her own solo film, but it’s hard to know for sure. Now it seems Sony is willing to do more crossovers with its characters with Marvel’s MCU, and that can only be a good thing. Perhaps Black Cat will finally make her debut in Brand New Day, but if not, there’s always the chance she shows up in the MCU down the line.

